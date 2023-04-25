Tuesday, April 25
• Embark Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area virtual candidate’s night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school board candidates. lwvlewisburgarea.com. (R)
Wednesday, April 26
• Educational Talk on Hospice Care, 6 to 8 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 Howard St., South Williamsport. 570-326-8952. (R)
Thursday, April 27
• Wellness Walk with Evangelical Health Coaches, 9 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• “Smart but Scattered” presentation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bucknell University, 2012 Academic West, Lewisburg. Focusing on executive functioning in children. Presented by Dr. Peg Dawson. https://gsvymca.org/smart-but-scattered/. (R)
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 2 to 5 p.m., Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
Saturday, April 29
• Turbotville VFW Auxiliary Bake Sale, 8 a.m., Clark’s Ag Center, Route 54, Turbotville. ($)
• Career Fair, 9 a.m., Mifflinburg Area High School, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Lewisburg Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Market Street, Lewisburg.
• Getting Ahead Foundation Graduate Silent Auction, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. Benefits the Getting Ahead Foundation. 570-238-0478 or rose@gettingaheadfoundation.org. ($)
• Veterans Outreach Center Information Program, 1 p.m., American Legion Post 841, 110 Railroad St., Montandon. Presented by Nathaniel Hertzel, Veterans Outreach specialist with the Williamsport Vet Center.
• Book signing with Chris Ring, 1 to 3:30 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
