Union County Deed Transfers
• Joseph D. Prah, Madeline C. Prah to Michael E. Snook, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Alison I. Ziegler Wolfe, Michael E. Wolfe, Kerstin E. Baumwoll, Daniel M. Baumwoll to Alison I. Ziegler Wolfe Trustee, Kerstin E. Baumwoll Trustee, Thomas N. Ziegler Trustee, Ziegler Family Trust, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Robert E. Ruffaner Property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kyle J. Sheesley, Amanda L. Sheesley to John Ameriks, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Stanley L. Zellers, Karen S. Zellers to Joey Hoa Doan, Julie Doan Pham, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brenton L. Bacon, Kum S. Bacon to Joey Hoa Doan, Julie Doan Pham, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Fred N. Swader, Nancy L. Swader, to Marcia J. Olson, Robert C. Patten, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• John C. Watson Jr. Estate, Gwen Hull Executrix, Linda Gessner Executrix to Gwen Hull, John E. Hull, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Joyce L. Keister, Nancy K. Keister, Delbert L. Keister, Shirley M. Shrawder, Donald L. Finsterbush to Chase Landon Hart, Trace Bradley Hart, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Thai Tasty L.L.C. Adrian Pinter, Nisarat Premjai to Tasty Town L.L.C., property in Lewisburg Borough, $1.
• Nisarat Premjai, Adrian Pinter to Tasy Town L.L.C., property in Lewisburg Borough, $1.
• Bernard C. Valentine, Bernard C. Valentine Jr., Ethel I. Valentine to Billy S. Hunt, Melissa A. Hunt, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Robert E. Miller, Jennifer L. Miller to Colby E. Libhart, Jennifer R. Libhart, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larue F. King, Jayne A. Croll to Joey Hoa Doan, Julie Doan Pham, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jon R. Everitt, Sylvia A. Everitt to John D. Everitt, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Amos M. Stoltzfus, Nancy K. Stoltzfus to Fairfield Prospects Corp., property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amos M. Stoltzfus, Nancy K. Stoltzfus to Fairfield Prospects Corp., property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Morton B. Hershman , Evelyn S. Hershman to Sharon Hershman Trustee, Judith Hershman Trustee, Morton and Evelyn Hershman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Morton Hershman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Evelyn Hershman Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Berks At Oak Avenue L.L.C., Berks New Homes L.L.C., Berks Homes to Gunnar Feldmann, Sydney Feldmann, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $325,990.
• Orvie W. Zimmerman, Marie M. Zimmerman to Orvie W. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Anne P. Dunne to Anne Patricia Dunne Revocable Trust, to Anne Patricia Dunne Trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Glen Alvin Heddings, Glen Albert Zebulun Heddings to Richard L. Houtz Sr., property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Stewart A. Smith, Victoria S. Smith to Connie J. Karchner, Steven P. Karchner, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Michelle L. Dauberman, Barbara K. Brown Trust, Barbara K. Brown Revocable Trust to Barbara K. Brown, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Oakley A. Whitesel to S.K.F. Investments L.L.C., property in Mifflinburg Borough, $159,950.
• Linus L. Yoder, Michelle J. Yoder to Linus L. Yoder, Michelle J. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
Marriage Licenses
• Luther C. Manning, 50, Mifflinburg to Chinyer A. Onyekwena, 44, Mechanisburg.
• Joseph M. Boob, 43, Mifflinburg to Stacey M. Rowe, 47, New Columbia.
• Jason S. Hackenberg, 33, Mifflinburg to Kayla N. Berge, 30, Mifflinburg.
• Heather D. Monday, 48, Milton to James F. O’Brian, 53, Milton.
• Corinne L. Klein, 34, Sunbury to Christopher L. Pulliam, 38, Sunbury.
• Rebecca M. Keister, 39, Mifflinburg to Peng Kit Chin, 53, Peng, Malaysia.
• Kylee B. John, 27, Mifflinburg to Dalton G. Zerbe, 27, Mifflinburg.
• Olivia E. Latshaw, 21, McEwensville to Colton Michael Eugene Long, 23, Pennsdale.
• Chad M. Whitesel, 40, Lewisburg to Behnaz Malaei, 37, Lewisburg.
• Adrian A. Smith, 25, Maineville to Jaylon M. Brown, 26, Maineville.
Divorces
• Gina Beiler — Daryl Beiler 38 years married.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.