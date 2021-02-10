EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joey Hauser added 11 off the bench to help lead Michigan State to a 60-58 win over Penn State on Tuesday night.
Marcus Bingham made a pair of foul shots for Michigan State with 78 seconds left to cap the scoring.
Michigan State guard Josh Langford missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds left. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t take advantage as Myles Dread’s contested 3-pointer from the left side wasn’t close as time expired.
Penn State led 58-54 with 3:16 remaining after Myreon Jones made a pair of foul shots, but they went scoreless the rest of the way. Jones’ layup at 4:59 marked Penn State’s last field goal as the Nittany Lions missed their next six shots. Jones scored Penn State’s final eight points.
The Spartans (10-7, 4-7 Big Ten Conference) extended their 32-24 halftime lead to 12 points early in the second stanza before the Nittany Lions gradually began their return. Jones’ layup with 6:16 left gave Penn State a 52-51 lead, its first since 4-3.
John Harrar tied career highs with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Penn State (7-9, 4-8). Jones finished with 15 points.
The Spartans, who moved their all-time record to 41-9 against Penn State, host No. 15 Iowa on Saturday. Penn State hosts Nebraska on Sunday.
