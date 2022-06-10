NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 507; 2. Kyle Busch, 498; 3. Ross Chastain, 490; 4. Ryan Blaney, 479; 5. Martin Truex, 470; 6. Joey Logano, 467; 7. Kyle Larson, 444; 8. Alex Bowman, 439; 9. William Byron, 438; 10. Christopher Bell, 434; 11. Aric Almirola, 385; 12. Tyler Reddick, 379; 13. Kevin Harvick, 377; 14. Chase Briscoe, 362; 15. Erik Jones, 353; 16. Austin Dillon, 350.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 573; 2. Ty Gibbs, 530; 3. Noah Gragson, 529; 4. Josh Berry, 509; 5. Justin Allgaier, 509; 6. Brandon Jones, 428; 7. Sam Mayer, 424; 8. Austin Hill, 416; 9. Daniel Hemric, 389; 10. Landon Cassill, 366; 11. Riley Herbst, 364; 12. Ryan Sieg, 345.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 415; 2. Chandler Smith, 398; 3. Zane Smith, 394; 4. John Hunter Nemecheck, 393; 5. Stewart Friesen, 391; 6. Christian Eckes, 381; 7. Ty Majeski, 355; 8. Carson Hocevar, 337; 9. Matt Crafton, 317; 10. Grant Enfinger, 311.
