Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is welcoming several advanced practitioners to its family of services.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses, who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are: Kyle Connaghan, certified registered nurse anesthetist Anesthesiology of
Evangelical; Jessica Deitz, certified registered nurse practitioner, OB/GYN of Evangelical; Dylan Griffin, certified physician assistant, General Surgery; Emily Noll, certified physician assistant, General Surgery; Juli Pyle, certified nurse midwife, OB/GYN of Evangelical; and John Thompson, certified registered nurse anesthetist, Anesthesiology of Evangelical.
Chamber membership over 500 again
MILTON — For a second time this year, the Central Pa. Chamber of Commerce has surpassed 500 current members and set a new 115-year record in the process.
The Central Pa. Chamber first reached the 500 current member mark on March 13, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to sweep the nation and world.
The 500 mark was surpassed again on Dec. 8 when a record seven memberships were added to the roll in a single day. It is now at 503.
Memberships added included:
• David E. Vitunac D.M.D., P.C., Mifflinburg
• Paige Electrical Services in Port Trevorton
• Five UPMC Susquehanna facilities (UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Muncy, UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Wellsboro).
The Central PA Chamber of Commerce is in the business to help all member businesses and organizations not only survive but thrive. Call 570-742-7341, visit www.centralpachamber.com or follow the Central PA Chamber on Facebook and YouTube.
Timberhaven rep earns sales award
MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes of Middleburg recently awarded the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for third quarter of 2020 to Brad Mercer.
With more than 20 years experience as a timber frame/hybrid home representative, Mercer works at the corporate office in Middleburg. Mercer assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selection and coordination of all log, timber and hybrid home package sales.
PennDOT
LEWISBURG — The Gov. Tom Wolf Administration recognized the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Union County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT’s District 3, for reaching 3,000 days (eight years, two months) without a disabling employee injury. A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.
The organization reached this safety milestone on Oct. 4.
County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with adherence to the concepts of safety.
Award recipient named by Edward Jones
LEWISBURG — Ken Jessick, of the Lewisburg office of the financial services firm Edward Jones, recently earned the firm’s Jim McKenzie Award for his achievement in building client relationships.
Jessick was one of 1,994 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive the award.
The award is named for McKenzie who followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Edward Jones in 1962, opening a branch in Kearney, Neb.
Jessick’s office is located at 23 N. Derr Drive, Suite 4, Lewisburg.
