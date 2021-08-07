It’s not uncommon to have people ask questions about many of the places I’ve hiked over the years, and it’s a joy to share these experiences.
The popularity of hiking and biking are among the outdoors activities that have exploded in popularity in recent years, aided in part by the pandemic.
According to Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, state parks saw park attendance increase from 37 million in 2019 to more than 45.3 million in 2020 — a 22.4 percent increase. Data thus far in 2021 shows that increase was no fluke, and numbers have grown an additional 4%.
From the beautiful waterfalls and streams to the magnificent vistas, we are blessed to be in an area where hikers can set off and see some of the best Mother Nature has to offer, and do so within a short drive of just about anywhere in the region.
For those thinking about heading into Penn’s Woods, expect challenges, but many rewards. Preparation should include a baseline of physical fitness and some gear.
Hiking is not something you need a lot of money to jump into. About the only thing you need to spend good money on is a pair of boots. There are a lot of options out there, and the price ranges can vary, but I recommend waterproof boots. If, like me, you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on some of the costliest brands, there are several brands in the $100 to $150 range. For me, a pair of North Face hikers are still in a rotation, though retired from hiking duty, and Merrells have long satisfied my needs. My most recent pair lasted hundreds of miles — nothing to sneeze at given the rocky terrain of the region, not to mention all the water crossings, snowy treks and more. While retired from hiking, the great thing about such quality boots is they can be relegated to yard work and more light duty around the house.
Beyond your boots, a good daypack to carry water, first-aid items and snacks is a must, along with trekking poles. Packs can vary in price and my trekking poles were purchased a good five years ago on clearance and have served me well in all seasons — snow and ice included.
Some question the need for trekking poles. Trails, and sections of trails, from the Appalachian to the Black Forest in Pa., are rugged and even a slight slip on a ridgeline can result in a nasty fall. Trekking poles are great at providing extra security and relief for your hips and knees. Even shorter trails, such as the Bob Webber or Jacoby, are a bit easier with that added piece of equipment.
Clothing is something you should choose based on your wants and needs. Honestly, there are outdoors clothing companies that are way overpriced. Other than a couple pair of water-resistant pants from Columbia — purchased on sale for less than you can buy a pair of jeans — my outdoors wear consists largely of fleece and wicking sports shirts that can be purchased in just about any store, and found on sale just about everywhere from your local sporting goods retailer to online retailers.
In the summer, my hiking gear is basically the same as a runner — a pair of lightweight athletic shorts and a wicking T-shirt.
If you hike in the fall or winter, pick up an orange shirt or jacket. Inevitably you’ll find yourself on state forest land where hunting is permitted. You want to be seen. I even have an orange beanie for my head on those chilly days. It’s always wise to err on the side of caution — better safe than sorry.
When it comes to socks, I’m a huge proponent of a good pair of wool socks. They keep your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. My pack always includes an extra pair just in case you have a water crossing that is going to require submersion above your ankle and result in wet feet.
Hiking in central Pa. requires some skill depending on where you are. If you stick to areas like the Montour Preserve, or rail trails, you needn’t worry about boots, poles or elevation changes.
These suggestions are for those of you planning to venture into many of the state parks, forests or gamelands, where there are single-track trails, rocky terrain, water crossings and elevation to deal with. Trails can be blazed, or not, so knowing how to read a compass and map are critical. The more time you spend out there, you’ll learn about the creeks and streams and navigation becomes even easier.
Pa.’s trails are tough. The rocky terrain means slippery conditions in winter or even in summer after a rain. Loose rocks on a slope make trekking poles that much more valuable to a hiker. Leaves in the fall create yet another challenge.
Then there is the wildlife.
Over the years, I’ve encountered deer, snakes and, yes, even bears. There’s no need to fear anything in the forest, but it is wise to come armed with a bit of knowledge and a healthy dose of respect. It’s their home and we are visiting.
Rattlesnakes are prevalent in some of our forests and can be deadly. They are largely docile, but will strike if threatened. Trekking poles can help with warning snakes ahead of your foot stepping near them. Black racers, rat snakes, water snakes and garters are harmless. Yes, they may bite, but leave most snakes alone and you’ll be fine. They serve important roles in the local ecosystems.
Encountering a bear in the wild ranks among the most amazing experiences I’ve had. Nothing gets your heart pumping quite like seeing a bear in the distance. Black bears — no grizzlies anywhere near here — are highly intelligent, and lack good eyesight, but are armed with an excellent sense of smell. They will most often smell or hear you long before you see them. They typically turn and go the other way before you even see them, but occasionally you will have an encounter. Make noise, and they typically turn and hit their own trails. Look for cubs, because a mother will defend her cubs and these are the encounters that most often produce charges or attacks.
Making noise as you hike will ward off most wildlife encounters, especially those with bears. So, if you fear a bear encounter, whistle or talk from time to time as you venture into the woods or up a mountainside. I’ve known plenty of hikers who attach bells to their packs or trekking poles as well.
The lone encounters I dread are those with insects, especially ticks and mosquitos. They are truly dangerous, but can be largely fended off with some sprays. Personally, I prefer the natural, DEET-free options, and have no complaints with these products. I even enjoy the eucalyptis-tinged smell.
Experience is always the best instructor, so ultimately it’s up to you to hit the trails if you have a desire. The rewards are many, including visiting beautiful waterfalls and awe-inspiring vistas. You’ll also benefit from the physical workout and mental clarity of time spent in Mother Nature.
Happy hiking!
