Segel graduates from Muhlenberg College
ALLENTOWN — A resident of Lewisburg, Elena Segel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree degree in Neuroscience and Dance.
Lewisburg students on Muhlenberg dean’s list
ALLENTOWN — Muhlenberg College recently released its dean’s list for the spring semester.
It included Nicole Lamprinos and Elena Segel, both of Lewisburg.
Delaware Valley University announces dean’s list
DOYLESTOWN — Two local students were among those named to the spring semester dean’s list at Delaware Valley University.
Local students named to the list include:
• Bryce Vollman of Montgomery
• Chase Strohecker of Penns Creek
Wassmer named to dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Milton resident Laura Wassmer has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring semester.
Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Wassmer is majoring in elementary education.
Lebanon Valley College announces dean’s list
ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College has announced its spring semester dean’s list. Students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0 to be named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science, and is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy, and is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, and is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, and is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
• Shelby Searls, of Coal Township, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in psychology, and is a graduate of Shamokin Area Middle/High School.
Gross named to dean’s list
NEW WILMINGTON — Lauren Gross, of Lewisburg, was named to Westminster College’s dean’s list for the spring semester. She is majoring in biology.
To qualify for the list, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Kazakavage named to dean’s list
FREDERICK, Md. — Lydia Kazakavage, a member of the Class of 2023 from Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list at Hood College for the spring semester.
The list recognizes degree-seeking students who completed at least six semester hours of work with at least a 3.5 semester GPA.
Cedarville University announces dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Two local students were among those named to the Cedarsville University dean’s list for the spring semester.
This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Benjamin Baker of Allenwood
• Heidi Hecker of Lewisburg
Friery graduates from Notre Dame Law School
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Brian Friery, a 2016 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School and a 2019 graduate of Penn State University, graduated from Notre Dame Law School on May 14.
Friery commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force on June 6 and will begin his career as a JAG officer later this year.
College of William and Mary announces dean’s list
WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— Two Union County residents were named to the dean’s list at the College of William and Mary for the spring semester.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Local students named to the list are:
• Grace Harrison of Lewisburg
• Donovan Watters of Lewisburg
Ayers named to dean’s list
WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg, was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring dean’s list.
She is a member of the Class of 2023.
To qualify for the list, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Demangone graduates from York College
YORK — Zofina Demangone, of Montgomery, graduated Summa Cum Laude from York College of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management.
Liscum graduates from Clarkson University
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Nathaniel Lee Liscum, of Lewisburg, received a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Clarkson University in May.
Mansfield University students to perform with Josh Groban
MANSFIELD — Twenty Mansfield University music students — including Emma Criswell of Lewisburg — will provide back-up vocals for multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban during a concert at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y. on Tuesday, July 5.
Groban, a Los Angeles native, has sold more than 30 million albums and DVDs since breaking through in 2001 with his self-titled debut. He is the only artist who has had two albums land on Billboard’s list of 20 best-sellers of the last 10 years. Groban’s global arena tours routinely sell out.
The arrangement was made when Groban’s agent contacted MU Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Peggy Dettwiler, requesting singers from Mansfield University. The singers will provide the vocals for the following selections: Bridge Over Troubled Water, Celebrate Me Home, For Granted, River, The Fullest, and Groban’s signature song You Raise Me Up. The voicing is primarily for three-part Gospel style singing featuring sopranos, altos, and tenors.
The concert is part of Groban’s 25-city Harmony tour across the U.S. The Bethel Woods Center is a 15,000-seat venue at the site of the iconic 1969 Woodstock Festival.
