1933: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill legalizing the sale and possession of beer and wine containing up to 3.2% alcohol.
1974: The Viet Cong proposed a new truce with the U.S. and South Vietnam. The truce included general elections.
1988: The Congress overrode U.S. President Reagan’s veto of a sweeping civil rights bill.
