NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Ross Chastain, 370; 2. Christopher Bell, 367; 3. Kevin Harvick, 332; 4. Martin Truex, 330; 5. Ryan Blaney, 326; 6. Tyler Reddick, 319; 7. Denny Hamlin, 317; 8. Kyle Busch, 306; 9. Brad Keselowski, 303; 10. Kyle Larson, 300; 11. William Byron, 297; 12. Chris Buescher, 277; 13. Joey Logano, 274; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 270. 15. Alex Bowman, 270; 16. Chase Briscoe, 250.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 377; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 373; 3. Chandler Smith, 339; 4. Josh Berry, 334; 5. Justin Allgaier, 328; 6. Cole Custer, 318; 7. Sheldon Creed, 314; 8. Riley Herbst, 312; 9. Sammy Smith, 296; 10. Daniel Hemric, 284; 11. Sam Mayer, 267; 12. Brandon Jones, 258.
Truck: 1. Ty Majeski, 301; 2. Zane Smith, 275; 3. Ben Rhodes, 252; 4. Corey Heim, 230; 5. Christian Eckes, 229; 6. Grant Enfinger, 211; 7. Matt Crafton, 209; 8. Tanner Gray, 201; 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 185; 10. Chase Purdy, 174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.