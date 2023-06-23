Singer Diana Trask is 83. Actor Ted Shackelford is 77. Actor Bryan Brown is 76. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 75. Actor Jim Metzler is 72. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 67. Actor Frances McDormand is 66. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 61. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 59. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 53. Actor Selma Blair is 51. Actor Joel Edgerton is 49. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 47. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 46. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 44. Actor Melissa Rauch is 43. Rock singer Duffy is 39. Country singer Katie Armiger is 32.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.