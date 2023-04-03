Actor Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”) is 82. Actor Marsha Mason is 81. Singer Wayne Newton is 81. Singer Tony Orlando is 79. Singer Richard Thompson is 74. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 73. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 67. Actor Alec Baldwin is 65. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 64. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 62. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 61. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 55. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 51. Actor Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 50. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 49. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 45. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 41. Singer Leona Lewis is 38. Actor Amanda Bynes is 37. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 36. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 32. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 24.
