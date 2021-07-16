Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Get Vaccinated 200

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

Series: IMSA

Race: Northeast Grand Prix

Track: Lime Rock Park (road course, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Series: Superstar Racing Experience

Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (oval, .596 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS

Series: Formula 1

Race: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit (3.661 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 10 a.m. ESPN

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

