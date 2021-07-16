Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Get Vaccinated 200
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Series: IMSA
Race: Northeast Grand Prix
Track: Lime Rock Park (road course, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Series: Superstar Racing Experience
Track: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (oval, .596 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
Series: Formula 1
Race: British Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone Circuit (3.661 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 10 a.m. ESPN
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
