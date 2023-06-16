Actor Eileen Atkins is 89. Actor Bill Cobbs is 89. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 85. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 85. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 81. Actor Joan Van Ark is 80. Actor Geoff Pierson is 74. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 72. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 71. Actor Laurie Metcalf is 68. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 61. Actor Danny Burstein is 59. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 56. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 55. Rapper MC Ren is 54. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 53. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 53. Actor John Cho is 51. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 50. Actor Fred Koehler is 48. Actor China Shavers is 46. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 45. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 45. Actor Sibel Kekilli is 43. Actor Missy Peregrym is 41. Actor Olivia Hack is 40. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: “American Idol”) is 36. Actor Ali Stroker is 36. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 23.
