MILTON —The smell of propane at the north end of the former ACF building alerted emergency responders to a possible underwater gas leak, a few days after the floodwaters from Hurricane Agnes tore through Milton.
As nearby residents were evacuated, Jim Vogel, a member of the Milton Independent Fire Company at the time, rowed a small boat to the site of the leak, accompanied by two others, including a diver.
“I just happened to be there when they brought the boat in and they said, ‘We need some people to dive and we need some people to row this boat out to go over to ACF to shut this valve off or find out where we can take care of the problem,’” Vogel said.
Unable to use a motor for fear of igniting the gas, Vogel said the boat they used was only about a 12-foot rowboat, barely able to hold the three of them. The diver was able to locate the propane tank’s main line and follow it down to shut off the open valve, stemming the flow of propane that was bubbling up through the water.
“The water was about this far from coming in the boat,” he said, indicating about six inches of distance. “You just take your time and we got out and back.”
The entire ordeal only took a matter of minutes according to Vogel, but spared the borough potential further catastrophe. Once the gas fully dissipated a few hours later, residents not deterred by the floodwaters were able to return to the evacuated blocks.
During the flood and the following days, Vogel said he slept on a shuffleboard table in the upstairs of the Independent Fire Company, in between long stretches of clean up efforts in the wake of the catastrophic flooding.
“We had a lot of help and a lot of good people at the time. You can’t beat them. I don’t care what Milton says about their fire department, they’re the greatest that anybody can ever have.”
Vogel, whose father owned the Vogel’s Cleaners laundromat and multiple rental properties that were flooded, said there was no shortage of work to be done between his work as a volunteer with the fire company and his own family responsibilities.
“After a while I had a lot of interesting thoughts of what was going to happen after the flood. Well I found out there’s a lot of work to be done, not only with my dad’s rentals, putting him back in business, and the people living next to us, around us, throughout the whole community.”
After the water levels started going down, Vogel said he helped pump out a lot of cellars in the area, including in buildings owned by his father.
“It was a lot of tense work for a lot of good people,” he said. “They worked diligently for the community.”
When the flooding had fully subsided, Vogel said he used a firetruck to clean out his family’s laundromat. His parents lived above the business at the time.
“I got a firetruck down in front of the store and I took the two-and-a-half-inch line and I went from the front of the building to the back and to get all the mud and dirt out and then we put torpedo heaters in it, and four days later we were back in business doing the laundry for people that needed their laundry done.”
