Steven R. Rider
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
Nicholas D. Ney
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at the Hummel’s Wharf Fire Department, Hummel’s Wharf, where a celebration of life will follow at 11.
Randolph R. Follmer
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Shultz Pavilion, 351 Reed Road, Danville.
