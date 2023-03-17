Singer-songwriter John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful is 79. Percussionist Harold Brown of War is 77. Actor Patrick Duffy is 74. Actor Kurt Russell is 72. Country singer Susie Allanson is 71. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 69. Actor Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 68. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 68. Actor Gary Sinise is 68. Actor Christian Clemenson (“CSI: Miami”) is 65. Actor Arye Gross (“Castle”) is 63. Actor Vicki Lewis (“NewsRadio”) is 63. Actor Casey Siemaszko (“NYPD Blue”) is 62. Actor Rob Lowe is 59. Singer Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins is 56. Actor Mathew St. Patrick (“Six Feet Under”) is 55. Actor Yanic Truesdale (“Gilmore Girls”) is 54. Bassist Melissa Auf der Maur (Smashing Pumpkins, Hole) is 51. Drummer Caroline Corr of The Corrs is 50. Actor Amelia Heinle (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”) is 50. Singer Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square is 50. Actor Marisa Coughlan (“Boston Legal,” ″Freddy Got Fingered”) is 49. Rapper Swifty of D12 is 48. “The NFL on CBS” reporter Tracy Wolfson is 48. Actor Natalie Zea (“Justified,” “Dirty Sexy Money”) is 48. Actor Brittany Daniel (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Singer-TV personality Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) is 46. Bassist Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion is 45. Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is 42. TV personality Rob Kardashian (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 36. Singer Hozier is 33. Actor Eliza Hope Bennett (“Nanny McPhee”) is 31. Actor John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 31. Actor Flynn Morrison (“Last Man Standing”) is 18.
