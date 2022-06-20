Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 49 17 .742 _ Toronto 38 28 .576 11 Tampa Bay 36 30 .545 13 Boston 36 31 .537 13½ Baltimore 30 38 .441 20
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 38 30 .559 _ Cleveland 34 28 .548 1 Chicago 31 33 .484 5 Detroit 26 40 .394 11 Kansas City 23 42 .354 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 42 25 .627 _ Los Angeles 33 36 .478 10 Texas 31 35 .470 10½ Seattle 29 39 .426 13½ Oakland 23 45 .338 19½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 44 24 .647 _ Atlanta 38 29 .567 5½ Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8 Miami 29 35 .453 13 Washington 24 46 .343 21
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 38 30 .559 _ St. Louis 38 30 .559 _ Pittsburgh 26 39 .400 10½ Chicago 25 41 .379 12 Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _ San Diego 41 27 .603 ½ San Francisco 37 28 .569 3 Arizona 32 36 .471 9½ Colorado 30 37 .448 11 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0 Kansas City 2, Oakland 0 Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 0 Detroit 14, Texas 7 L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 2, 10 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6 L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1 St. Louis 11, Boston 2 Minnesota 11, Arizona 1 L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 0, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1 Boston 6, St. Louis 4 Detroit 7, Texas 3 Toronto 10, N.Y. Yankees 9 Oakland 4, Kansas City 0 L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 0 Arizona 7, Minnesota 1 Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Faedo 1-3) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-3), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-5), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3 N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2 Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2, Washington 1, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 1 St. Louis 11, Boston 2 Colorado 5, San Diego 4 Minnesota 11, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Washington 9, Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 3 Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 2 Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3 Boston 6, St. Louis 4 Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 0 Colorado 8, San Diego 3 Arizona 7, Minnesota 1 Cleveland 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1), 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-7), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 6-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-2), 7:20 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 5-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Davies 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 6-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
College World Series GlanceAt Charles Schwab FieldOmaha, Neb.All Times EDT(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)Bracket 1Friday, June 17
Game 1 — Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8 Game 2 — Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
Sunday, June 19
Game 3 — Texas A&M 10, Texas 2, Texas eliminated Game 4 — Oklahoma 6, Notre Dame 2
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m. x-Game 7 — Game 6 replay if necessary
Bracket 2Saturday, June 18
Game 1 — Arkansas 17, Stanford 2 Game 2 — Mississippi 5, Auburn 1
Monday, June 20
Game 3 — Stanford vs. Auburn, 2 p.m. Game 4 — Arkansas vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Game 6 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. x-Game 7 — Game 6 replay if necessary
Championship Series(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 25: Teams TBD, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Teams TBD, 2 p.m x-Monday, June 27: Teams TBD, 7 p.m
FootballUSFL GlanceNorthW L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 9 1 0 .900 232 182 x-Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 262 243 Michigan 2 8 0 .200 211 236 Pittsburgh 1 9 0 .100 147 243
SouthW L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 9 1 0 .900 234 169 x-New Orleans 6 4 0 .600 196 166 Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 162 195 Houston 3 7 0 .300 196 208 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Week 9Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 25 Michigan 23 Houston 17, Birmingham 15
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16
Week 10Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23 Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18
Sunday’s Games
Michigan 33, Pittsburgh 21 Houston 20, New Orleans 3
USFL PLAYOFFSSemifinalsSaturday, June 25North
Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.
South
New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.
ChampionshipSunday, July 3
North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 8 3 3 27 26 11 New York 7 4 5 26 26 17 Philadelphia 6 1 8 26 20 11 Orlando City 7 5 4 25 20 22 CF Montréal 7 6 2 23 28 27 New England 6 5 5 23 27 26 Charlotte FC 6 8 2 20 16 19 Cincinnati 6 7 2 20 22 26 Atlanta 5 5 4 19 22 20 Inter Miami CF 5 7 3 18 15 24 Columbus 4 5 5 17 18 17 Toronto FC 4 8 3 15 21 29 D.C. United 4 8 2 14 17 24 Chicago 3 7 5 14 14 20
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 9 3 3 30 30 17 Real Salt Lake 8 4 4 28 20 19 Austin FC 8 4 3 27 29 18 FC Dallas 7 4 4 25 24 15 LA Galaxy 7 5 3 24 18 16 Nashville 6 5 5 23 19 18 Seattle 6 6 2 20 20 17 Vancouver 6 8 2 20 18 28 Colorado 5 6 4 19 17 18 Houston 5 7 3 18 18 19 Minnesota United 5 7 3 18 16 17 Sporting Kansas City 4 9 4 16 16 29 Portland 3 6 7 16 22 26 San Jose 3 7 6 15 25 34 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Saturday, June 18
Los Angeles FC 1, Seattle 1, tie Portland 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie New York 2, Toronto FC 0 Charlotte FC 1, Columbus 1, tie Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0 Orlando City 2, Houston 1 Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Chicago 1, D.C. United 0 Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 0 Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 0
Sunday, June 19
Atlanta 2, Miami 0 New England 2, Minnesota 1 Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Friday, June 24
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m. Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m. Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m. CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 5 .706 — Chicago 10 5 .667 1 Washington 11 7 .611 1½ Atlanta 7 8 .467 4 New York 6 10 .375 5½ Indiana 5 13 .278 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 2 .867 — Seattle 10 6 .625 3½ Dallas 8 8 .500 5½ Phoenix 6 10 .375 7½ Los Angeles 5 9 .357 7½ Minnesota 3 13 .188 10½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 81, New York 72 Washington 71, Connecticut 63 Indiana 89, Chicago 87 Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82 Las Vegas 96, Minnesota 95
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP James Norwood. Optioned RHP Kutter Crawford to Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Matt Foster on the bereavement list. Recalled OF Adam Hensley from Charlotte (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned INF Jack Mayfield to Salt Lake. Returned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Kyle Garlick from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Trevor Megill on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 16. SEATTLE MARINERS — Returned LHP Justus Sheffield to Tacoma. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Max Castillo from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo.
National League
