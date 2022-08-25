Dr. Edward N. Moser
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, where a Masonic service will begin at noon, followed by the funeral service.
Sylvester E. Catherman
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Driesbach United Church of Christ, 875 Driesbach Road, Lewisburg, where a memorial service will follow at 11.
Ralph L. Rawheiser
A gathering of friends will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Watson Inn, Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.