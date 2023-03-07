Tuesday, March 7
Girls basketball
PIAA Class 4A play-in game
Lewisburg at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Giant Center, TBA
Thursday, March 9
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Giant Center, TBA
Friday, March 10
Boys basketball
PIAA Class 4A first round
Littlestown at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Giant Center, TBA
Saturday, March 11
Girls basketball
PIAA Class A first round
at Saint John Neumann H.S.
Meadowbrook vs.
Harrisburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Giant Center, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.