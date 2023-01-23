In 1932, New York Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.
In 1977, the TV mini-series “Roots,” based on the Alex Haley novel, began airing on ABC.
