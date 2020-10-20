MONTGOMERY — Jennifer Nauss, program director of the Pennsylvania State Grange and a member of Eagle Grange No. 1, will lead a 30-minute training session on the Grange resolutions process at the next meeting of Eagle Grange, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, in the Grange Hall, located at Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Resolutions submitted to a local Grange eventually create the legislative policy of the State and National Granges that provides input to government officials.
Refreshments will be served following the program and business meeting. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and attendees are asked to wear masks.
