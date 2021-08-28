LEWISBURG — David Smith and Costy Fokas, owners of restaurants along Lewisburg's Market Street, each face challenges as employers.
"Help Wanted" signs are on the windows of their respective businesses, Mancini's Wood-fired Italian restaurant and La Casa de Pizza. Though their situations differ slightly, neither have been able to get and keep staff the way they would like.
Smith recently took a month off for an annual vacation and to deal with some family matters. Mancini's was closed for that period, though Smith has now returned to reopen in the days ahead. The staff will include Smith, his son and a Bucknell student who will work as a server.
"That's it," Smith said. "I have to find a delivery person and a dishwasher. That's sort of one and the same."
Smith conceded doing the work of several people was difficult, though things have been worse. The "labor shortage," he added, is nationwide even as many restaurants are paying $12 to $15 per hour.
"Wages have gone up because it is harder to find help," Smith observed. "I have always paid my employees generally more than what fast-food restaurants do."
Enhanced unemployment compensation, introduced at the start of the pandemic, may have been part of the problem. The program is expected to expire in early September.
"We are going to find out in two weeks when that is over that there are going to be a lot of people not getting free money anymore," Smith said. "There were a lot of people making more money than when they were working."
With the return of Bucknell University students, Smith anticipated things would get busy. He has used social media and other messaging with limited success.
Meantime, Fokas said La Casa de Pizza has been in business for 50 years. But as the pandemic progressed, changes happened.
"I had a staff of 11 before COVID," Fokas said. "Now I am down to six."
Two older employees, perhaps leery of COVID, have moved on. Fokas said one has found another job, not as directly exposed to the public. The other may still be collecting unemployment.
"Before COVID, I was open six days per week,"Fokas recalled."Now I am open only four (days)."
To be open more days, Fokas said a higher payroll would have to be met. Being open four days per week was a good spot for now, as he was able to pay the bills and earn a little money for himself.
"I know other people have to be struggling," Fokas added. "For the help and the stress and the virus itself with people calling off."
Like Smith, Fokas also faces long days with little time for breaks. He expected Saturday to be a 16-hour workday. Only one application for employment was returned over a recent three-week period.
As difficult as it has been to fill staffing needs, Fokas cited the challenge of soaring costs for material needed to make Italian specialties.
"Inflation is getting really bad," he said. "Before COVID, I was paying around $3 a pound for pepperoni. Now it is $4.79 and I get 30 or 40 pounds per week. Turkey was $2.89 per pound. It is now over $4 per pound and I get 60 pounds of it."
Fokas predicted food commodity prices, along with employment costs, would put a squeeze on small business. He estimated it takes an offer of $15 per hour for a potential employee to consider working. But Fokas also expected the market to change when pandemic-related unemployment compensation runs out.
"If you are doing 'OK.' You're done," said Fokas of the current business climate. "You have to be growing. You have to be doing great to sustain a business like this."
Smith recalled having good employees before COVID-19. Some have moved on while others may not have wanted to be in the restaurant business.
