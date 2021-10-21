The season
Warrior Run Defenders (0-7, 0-2 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13
Sept. 17 at C.Columbia L 27-26
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7
Oct. 2 C. MOUNTAIN (at Danville) L 64-6
Oct. 8 at Northwest L 42-7
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville) L 42-7
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 106 105 78 27 — 316
Warrior Run 13 26 15 26 — 80
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 125 57
Rushes-yds 240-1,786 171-306
Passing yards 695 1,002
Passing 55-77-2 73-140-22
Fumbles-lost 22-11 15-8
Penalties-yds 48-377 43-369
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 31-50; Sam Hall 42-102, 2TD; Logan Smedley 27-57; Team 11(-120), Newton 12-24; Roman Pierce, 21-48; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royles 21-98 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 2-3; Trey Nicholas 1(-1); Ethan Carper 2-0
Passing: Newton 72-145-21, 886 yards, 8TDs; Hall 0-1-1; Getz 1-2-0, -2 yards
Receiving: Thomas 30-440 6TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 5-29; Smedley 8-63, TD; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 3-42; Carter Marr 7-100 TD; Blair 2(-3); Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1(-2)
INTs: Butler, Austin Confer
Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes (6-2, 3-1 HAC-III)
Aug. 27 N.SCHUYLKILL L 33-14
Sept. 3 at Hughesville W 48-20
Sept. 10 at Shikellamy W 28-6
Sept. 17 MONTOURSVILLE W 21-7
Sept. 24 at S. Columbia L 40-14
Oct. 1 BLOOMSBURG W 40-12
Oct. 8 DANVILLE W 34-21
Oct. 15 at Loyalsock W 60-41
Oct. 22 WARRIOR RUN
Oct. 29 at Shamokin
