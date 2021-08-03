Minnie and Moo in The Seven Wonders of the World

Story so far: Minnie and Moo’s last wonder turns out not to be Big Hoof, as planned, but Irene, a run-away rhinoceros.
Chapter 9: The Forest Octopus
The animals stood around Irene in the deep shadows of Wilkerson’s Woods. They watched the ladies with the long poles jabbing the bushes as they worked their way up the hill.
“Who are they?” asked Moo.
“They’re volunteers from the zoo,” said Irene. “The animals at the zoo call them ‘The Dotty Docents.’ They mean well, but something always seems to go wrong when they try to help. Oh, my. I’ve got to hide. I don’t want to go back!” Irene started to weep again.
“There, there,” said Hamlet, patting the rhino gently. “Moo will think of something.”
“Moo?” said Minnie. “What are we going to do?”
“Hide!” said Moo.
Quickly, Irene and a few of the other animals hid behind the largest trees in the forest. They watched silently.
Minnie touched Moo’s arm. “Now what?” she said.
“Act natural,” whispered Moo.
“Act natural?” said Minnie. “Moo, we’re cows. I’m wearing a purple bathrobe with gold trim and a turban. You’re wearing a tuxedo and a top hat!”
“Pretend everything is normal,” said Moo.
Minnie looked at Moo in disbelief. “Normal,” she repeated. She looked around the woods. She saw the ladies poking the brush with their poles. She saw a pig wearing a Hawaiian shirt. She saw a molted rooster in a pair of jockey shorts accusing some sheep of hiding a gift. And not too far away she saw the tail end of a rhinoceros sticking out from behind a tree.
“Normal,” Minnie muttered.
“THERE!” shouted the lady with the binoculars. She pointed at Minnie and Moo.
“Uh-oh,” said Moo.
“Girls, look who’s here,” said the lady, still pointing at Minnie and Moo. “It’s the Stout sisters, Phyllis and Debbie, from Pocahontas Lodge 452!”
“Yoo-hoo! Debbie! Phyllis! It’s me, Elsie Maxwell, and the girls from Pocahontas Lodge 453. We’re volunteering today at the county zoo. We’re looking for a missing rhinoceros.”
The ladies hugged Minnie and Moo. Elsie pinched Minnie on the bottom. “Putting on a few pounds, are we?” She giggled. “Well, aren’t we all, girls?” Everyone giggled. Everyone except Minnie.
Elsie patted Hamlet on the head. “Is this your grandson?” she asked Minnie. “What a clever looking child.”
The chickens gathered behind Elvis. “My, oh my,” said Elsie. “Short-necked swans. Very rare. And what are those?” she asked, pointing at Mort and Snort. “Pygmy hippos?”
Elsie next noticed Elvis in the jockey shorts. He was standing next to the donation jar. “Aren’t you the sweetest,” she said. “Look girls, a baby buzzard in diapers.” She picked up the donation jar. “Whom is Pocahontas Lodge 452 saving this month?” she asked.
Elvis rolled his eyes. “The forest octopus,” he muttered.
“Wonderful,” Elsie said. “The Forest Octopus!” She scanned the trees with her binoculars. Irene ducked down. “I don’t see a one,” she said. “I hope you’re not too late.”
At that moment, one of the ladies whispered to Elsie and pointed at her watch.
“Oh, dear, it is getting late,” said Elsie. “We have a four o’clock meeting with the Dinner and Dance Committee at the country club. We’re raising money to save the Bipedal Gastropod, you know.”
The animals nodded and smiled.
Elsie sighed. “Thank you, my friends,” she said, then turned to the ladies of Pocahontas Lodge 453. “Girls,” she announced, “we’re running too late to find the wayward rhinoceros. So let us join in with our sisters of Pocahontas Lodge 452 and help save the Forest Octopus!”
The ladies applauded, and Elsie passed the donation jar around. It was quickly stuffed with money. As Elsie gave the jar back to Elvis, one of the ladies handed her a piece of paper.
“Wonderful,” said Elsie, reading the paper. “Gladys has written a special poem for you,” she said. “It’s called ‘Save the Forest Octopus.’”
Gladys rummaged around in her purse and took out a pitch pipe. She took a deep breath and blew a long, soft note.
She recited her poem:
Save the Forest Octopus
Before it goes extinct.
Save the Forest Octopus
My pen is out of ink.
Everyone applauded politely. Then the ladies marched off, climbed into the Humvee, and drove away.
The animals sighed. Irene and the other animals that were hiding came out from behind the big trees.
“Minnie,” said Moo, “did you see how much money they put in the donation jar?”
“It’s stuffed,” said Minnie.
“Where is it?” asked Hamlet.
Everyone looked around for Elvis and the jar. They found him sitting on a stump hugging it tightly. “My gift,” he said happily. “Mine! All mine!”
“That’s going to the Wilkersons,” said Moo.
“MINE!” Elvis shouted, and ran away. But he was in far too much of a hurry. He tripped over Irene’s foot, which sent the jar rolling across the clearing. The money spilled into the wind.
“My gift!” squawked Elvis.
The money blew high up in the air and across the meadow. It swirled around and around in the wind. Everyone watched helplessly as it rose higher and higher. Soon, the money became tiny pepper spots drifting in the sky.
Then—it was gone.
To be continued...
