LEWISBURG — The March 30 death of Lewisburg’s Al Hess, at age 95, evoked memories among all who knew or worked with him.
Hess, a Navy veteran of World War II, was remembered not only for his service but also his quiet leadership. Refurbishing a Civil War monument in Lewisburg, building a permanent World War II Honor Roll in Mifflinburg and being part of the committee which brought an Independence Day parade back to the county were among his efforts.
“I’ve known Al since I was 17 years old,” said Lewisburg’s Betty Cook. “He had a sister in my class in school.”
Cook, Hess and about half-a-dozen other committee members gathered regularly around her kitchen table. “Kitchen cabinet” topics included fundraising and other strategies to refurbish the Civil War monument, including its soldier and sailor figures.
Raising the $42,000 needed for restoration began as Hess and Tom Reimensnyder brought the statuary from the Union County Courthouse and displayed it at the Campus Theatre for a screening of “Gettysburg.”
Cook recalled Hess was also instrumental in finding a permanent spot for a weatherproofed Union County World War II Honor Roll. The original, made of wood with names painted on, had deteriorated.
Cook remained in telephone communication with Hess through recent years. She said they were able to share, for hours, about common memories of the area.
Judy Wagner, former Lewisburg mayor and council member, was also part of the gatherings at Cook’s house. Wagner said knowing Hess and his Navy service changed her perspective.
In January 1944, Hess was on board the USS Joseph Smith which was struck by a torpedo off the coast of Iceland while delivering supplies. The boat sank in 40 minutes, forcing Hess and more than a dozen shipmates to float until rescued by a British frigate.
“(Hess) always was very humble,” Wagner said. “He did his job and didn’t blow his horn about it all the time. Al and fellows like him are the reason we have our democracy today.”
Wagner noted Hess was what a hero is supposed to look like.
Graham Showalter, a Lewisburg attorney, speculated there would be no Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade without the work of Hess and the late Tom Reimensnyder.
Showalter said both men gave much of themselves in the effort. Both were active in veterans’ advocacy efforts.
“The whole reason we are having it is because (Hess) replaced the soldier and sailor statues at the Civil War monument,” said Showalter, who also served as parade committee president. “He cared enough about the Civil War and the rest of the wars that we got the monument renamed to honor all military.”
Showalter said Hess completed jobs other people either never did or simply didn’t think of.
“(Hess) is to be commended for his foresight and willingness to work together with people,” Showalter said. “I just think he was really special.”
Son-in-law Doug Walter married Tracy, Hess’ daughter, on the same date that the senior Hess married his bride. They shared a common anniversary date and a celebration for many years.
At one anniversary gathering, Walter recalled that Hess expressed concern that the two of them may have simply eloped. Walter’s hunch that Hess had a profound desire to walk his daughter down the aisle was apparently justified.
Publisher Amy Moyer, of The Standard-Journal, said she first got to know Hess in the 1990s when the newspaper hosted World War II commemorations.
“(Hess) was instrumental in forming The Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council and he would attend every fundraiser and meeting,” Moyer noted. “Al was constantly finding a way to recognize our veterans.”
Moyer recalled how Hess sat for several hours at the Montandon American Legion with her nephew, age 8 at the time, and shared experiences from World War II.
“His stories and memories of the war were intriguing,” Moyer noted. “He was always willing to educate others about his experiences. He was a proud veteran.”
Moyer similarly recalled how Hess brought the Civil War memorial figures out for a fundraiser.
“He was so determined to have them restored,” she added. “He was so proud of that accomplishment.”
Moyer concluded the veterans’ community will miss Hess and his work on their behalf.
