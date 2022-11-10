Blues singer Bobby Rush is 88. Actor Albert Hall is 85. Country singer Donna Fargo is 81. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 79. Lyricist Tim Rice is 78. Actor Jack Scalia is 72. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 67. Actor Matt Craven is 66. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 66. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 63. Author Neil Gaiman is 62. Actor Vanessa Angel is 59. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 59. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 59. Actor Michael Jai (jy) White is 58. Country singer Chris Cagle is 54. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 54. Actor Ellen Pompeo is 53. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 52. Rapper U-God is 52. Rapper-producer Warren G is 52. Actor Walton Goggins is 51. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 48. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 47. Rapper Eve is 44. Rock musician Chris Joannou (joh-AN’-yoo) (Silverchair) is 43. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 40. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 39. Actor Josh Peck is 36. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 32. Actor Genevieve Buechner is 31. Actor Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) is 28. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 23. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 22.
