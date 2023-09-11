Malloy enrolls at James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Reagan Malloy, of Lewisburg, has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall semester.
Malloy has selected biology as a major.
Hauger mentoring first-year students
ANNVILLE — Erica Hauger, of Lewisburg, is one of more than 50 students selected as a Lebanon Valley College first-year mentor to guide first-year and transfer students through their early weeks at The Valley.
Hauger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice.
Church presents scholarships
LEWISBURG — Supporting the educational efforts of members of its congregation, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 South Third St., Lewisburg, recently presented 2023/2024 scholarship funds to college students who are members of the congregation.
In order to qualify for a scholarship, the students must meet academic and membership requirements.
Students receiving scholarships were: Elijah Adams, Annastasia Baker, Alyssa Coleman, Katelyn Coleman, Alex Koontz, Bailee Lauver and Kennedie Lauver.
he funds are drawn from the church’s Kunkel Trust.
Foulds named to dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heidi Foulds, of Milton, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list.
SNHU announces president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced its president’s list for the summer term, which runs May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Jason Clough of Lewisburg
• Trent Houtz of New Columbia
• Melanie Cutler of Montgomery
• Rhoda Miller of Mifflinburg
• Caitlin Leonard of Montgomery
