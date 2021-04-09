LONG POND — Pocono Raceway has launched “50 Years of The Tricky Triangle,” in celebration of the first race to take place on their 2.5-mile, triangular shaped track in 1971.
This golden jubilee will include stories from motorsports’ most significant figures, a podcast series, a blog series, a collaborative website where fans can contribute photos and a special, online 50th Collection merchandise shop.
“Our family has had the honor of operating this venue for one reason and one reason only, the fans,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “My grandparents shared a vision of where people could create lifelong memories here. Doc and Dr. Rose Mattioli dedicated their lives to ensuring everyone who visited felt at home and like family. We carry on their legacy today and look forward to seeing history come back to life through the lens of our beloved fans.”
Fans, and any past attendee to Pocono Raceway, are encouraged to visit www.poconoraceway.com/50 to share their photos. The website will serve as the hub for the entire “50 Years of The Tricky Triangle” celebration and details a historic timeline. The timeline will be comprised of notable storylines and fan-submitted memories.
The fifth season of “The Pocono Raceway Podcast” launched recently. Guests throughout the year will include Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon and Richard Petty.
The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series events taking place on back-to-back days.
The weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race Friday, June 25. A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held Saturday, June 26.
The weekend will end with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro and Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a second NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27.
