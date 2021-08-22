MILTON – Following two straight trips to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, an experienced and battle-tested Milton boys soccer team enters the 2021 Heartland Athletic Conference season looking for more.
With seven players who scored at least two goals a year ago, the Black Panthers certainly have the weapons to take the next step this season.
“The team had a great offseason and had growth both physically and as soccer players. There is a real excitement for this season from everyone, but we are trying to remain focused on the things we can control each and every day,” said Milton head coach Eric Yoder, whose team fell in the first round of districts in 2020.
“We think we have another strong team this year and look to continue to build off the past few seasons where we have had winning records during the regular season (and qualified for the playoffs), and we look to become more successful in the postseason. Our only goals and expectations for the team are to remain focused on each day/game right in front of us.”
Another goal for the Black Panthers this year is to get back into the district quarterfinals, and possibly beyond.
“Having a winning record the past two seasons and winning the school’s first playoff game (a 7-0 win over Williamson in 2019) has definitely been a big mental hurdle for our team,” said coach Yoder. “This team expects to win and is looking for ways to be mentally tougher and better in all aspects of the game. The expectations are just different and to be more productive honestly.
“This team had a very successful season in 2020 but ended in a very disappointing way. This team just wants to be a (much) better team than last season and learn how to win the tough games,” added Milton’s coach. “The entire team has been working out, training, and playing throughout the past nine months and is entering the preseason in fantastic shape!”
One of the area’s top scorers in all of District 4 is back for Milton in senior forward Carter Lilley, who had 13 goals and 10 assists a season ago.
Also back is senior forward Conner Smith (11G, 8A), senior midfielder/forward Brodey Scoggins (3G, 3A), and senior fullback Austin Gainer (2G, 1A).
“This team has the athleticism and skills needed to be successful. The team needs each player to trust their teammates, play with maximum effort and confidence, and become a unified team,” said coach Yoder. “We are looking for our seniors to lead this team on and off the field. Our seniors will need to embrace and push the entire team to give 100% in every training session and game.”
Some of the key younger players for Milton in 2021 are junior defender Seth Yoder (4G), sophomore MF/F Evan Yoder (7G, 3A), sophomore midfielder Dom Ballo (2G, 4A), and freshman goalkeeper Jonah Strobel.
“This team has a lot of experience (5 seniors and 2-3 juniors starting and depth that has played a high level of soccer for many years), and training that should be helpful in this team’s success,” said coach Yoder. “This team should be good in possession and will have 7-8 players on the field that will be a threat to score at any time. This team just needs some big wins against the top teams, and a belief that we can win.
“We need to start believing that we can beat teams that have traditionally beaten us in the past,” added coach Yoder.
Putting the ball in the back of the net may not be an issue for the Black Panthers this season, but keeping it out might be, especially with a freshman goalkeeper in Strobel.
“We are going to be relying on a freshman goalkeeper, who is talented and experienced, but he will obviously be relied upon heavily to help this team,” said Milton’s coach. “We have numerous freshmen and sophomores who will be major contributors to this team.”
With a tough schedule ahead in the HAC-II (Milton is scheduled to host Central Mountain in the opener at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7), coach Yoder expects his team to be among the frontrunners of the conference.
“The league will again be very tough and competitively balanced from what we know. We expect every game to be tough, and our team definitely has a chance to be at or near the top of HAC-II,” said Milton’s coach.
“We are extremely excited for our first game against Central Mountain to see where this team is at. We won’t overlook any team or game because we believe we have to play our best soccer to win regardless of our opponent.”
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Eric Yoder, 5th season.
Assistant coaches: Brett Ballo, Rick Lincoln and Rod Yoder.
Last year’s records: 12-5 (7-1 HAC-II); District 4 Class 2A qualifier.
Key losses from last season: Tyler Flederbach, Pierce Edinger and Jamir Wilt.
Returning starters: Carter Lilley, sr., F; Austin Gainer, sr., FB; Brodey Scoggins, sr., MF/F; Trent Strous, sr., MF/HB; Conner Smith, sr, F; Seth Yoder, jr., D; Evan Yoder, so., MF/F; Dom Ballo, so., MF; Ethan Hamilton, so., F/D.
Remaining roster: Cadyn Bittner, sr., MF; Lucas Radke, sr., D/GK; Ethan Wilkins, sr., F/D; Trace Witter, jr., MF; Ephraim Langdon, jr., D/F; Tyler Stokes, so., F/FB; Rafael Martinez, so., D; Ethan Rhodes, so., F/MF; Xavier Godown, so., MF; Jonah Strobel, fr., GK; Wyatt Brouse, fr., MF/F; Preston Reedy, fr., MF; Joel Langdon, fr., F/MF; Kaleb Eger, fr., D; Tristan Engle, fr., F; Aaron Treibley, fr., F/MF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.