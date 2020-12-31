McEWENSVILLE — The Watsontown Police Department on July 1 started providing police coverage to McEwensville Borough.
It was the first such police collaboration in upper Northumberland County.
Under the terms of the agreement, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett previously explained McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for one year of service. The rate was calculated based on McEwensville’s population, with the borough being charged $30 per resident.
Either municipality can opt out of the agreement by giving 30 days notice.
Top issues in McEwensville to be a focus of Watsontown police to include speeding, ordinance violations and drugs.
Given McEwensville’s close proximity to Watsontown, he said the department will be able to provide around-the-clock police service to McEwensville.
