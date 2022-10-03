Legion to serve breakfasts
MILTON — The Milton American Legion, Post 71, will is noww serving breakfast the first and third Sunday of each month.
The breakfasts are served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 N. Front St. Large groups planning to attend should advise in advance by calling 570-742-4236.
Virtual tutoring available
SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is partnering with Bucknell University and Susquehanna universities to offer virtual tutoring sessions to students in kindergarten through 12th grade in the Susquehanna Valley.
The virtual tutoring sessions offer up to two hours per week of tutoring over Zoom. College student tutors from Susquehanna and Bucknell receive training and close staff supervision. The program offers tutoring in the following subjects: Reading/early literacy, math, science, literature/English, and history.
Parents, or students over 18 years old, can sign up at www.gsvuw.org/unitedwelearn or on the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s website.
Story hour
LEWISBURG — Children’s Story Hour is held at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
Trains run each weekend
DANVILLE — The Saturday Trains program, now in its 18th year, is open 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday at Danville’s Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Pine and East Market streets.
Free pediatric safety masks are available for children.
Museum to host Kids Night
LEWISBURG — Kids Night will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
Kids ages 6 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress and child-free evening on the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the museum.
“We love Kids Night,” said Savanna Hovis, LCM Visitor Services manager. “Kids get to explore the museum and parents get to enjoy a night out. It’s a win-win.”
“Back to school season can be a stressful time for everyone,” added Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “More practices and after school activities can leave moms and dads feeling like there is no time to connect. This evening will give hard-working parents a night to relax and a night for kids to have fun.”
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required. Space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3ekRYio.
Pierogi sale
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will be selling potato-cheese pierogis at Lingle’s Market, Watsontown.
The sale will occur from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The pierogis are made fresh and ready to cook.
For advance orders, call 538-2155, and leave a message.
The Watsontown Guild is the oldest continuing organization in Watsontown. Its mission being to support our students, families, and residents of our area. Membership is open to women of all ages in the Warrior Run School District, and meetings are the held the third Monday of each month from September through April at First Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Main streets, Watsontown.
