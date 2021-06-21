Misericordia dean’s list

DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.

Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher.

The following local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:

Sarah Burns, Winfield

Ryan Emery, Milton

Shayla Heckman, Middleburg

Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg

Jennifer Klobe, Lewisburg

Kylan Kurtz, Watsontown

Megan Lightner, Middleburg

John Merrifield, Muncy

Destinee Michael, Watsontown

Colette Southerton, Lewisburg

Raymond recognized as e-Mentor

WILKES-BARRE — Olivia Raymond, of Milton, was recognized for service as a graduating e-Mentor at Wilkes University. She is a biology major.

First-year student e-Mentors are upperclassman who provide experience and support to incoming students at Wilkes University. While the program begins at orientation, e-Mentors work with their assigned group throughout the fall semester to offer guidance and knowledge that will help with the transition to college life.

Penn State dean’s list

LEWISBURG — Madison Brown, a Lewisburg High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Penn State University Park campus.

To qualify, students must have a 3.5 grade point average.

Elizabethtown College dean’s list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown College has announced that Noah Stetler, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Elizabethtown College dean’s list for the spring semester.

Stetler is a junior international business major. Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.

Wilkes University dean’s list

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University recently announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.

To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Local students named to the list include:

Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township

Mackenzie Koharski of Coal Township

Amanda Albright of Lewisburg

Malorie Linder of Lewisburg

Michael Renard of Mifflinburg

Wesley Bowers of Milton

Gretchen Fullmer of Milton

Alison Gardner of Milton

Allison Middernacht of Milton

Makenzie Psarakis of Milton

Elena Fraboni of Milton

Rachel Kern of Milton

Olivia Raymond of Milton

Nevin Rauch of New Columbia

Macoy Auman of Turbotville

Bryce Snyder of Winfield

Moravian College dean’s honor list

BETHLEHEM — Kaelyn Carr, of Winfield, was named by Moravian College to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2021 semester.

Carr earned her spot on the list by carrying three or more course credits during fall or spring term and attaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Central Penn College holds virtual commencement

SUMMERDALE — Central Penn College celebrated its 139th commencement in a virtual ceremony held Saturday, June 12.

Local students to graduate include:

Amy Kleman, of Coal Township, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.

Brady Lloyd, of Mifflinburg, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.

Nathan Cool, of Mifflinburg, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Stephanie Balliet, of Allenwood, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.

Knapsack graduates from Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Bailey Knapsack, of Montgomery, was among the graduates celebrated at the 163rd Elmira College Commencement on Sunday, June 6.

Knapsack graduated with a Master of Science.

Mansfield announces president’s list

MANSFIELD — Two local students were among those named to the Mansfield University president’s list for the spring semester.

To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Local students named to the list are:

Emma Criswell, of New Columbia, pursuing the Bachelor of Music in music education.

Brett Stroup, of Lewisburg, pursuing the Bachelor of Arts in English and professional writing.

URI dean’s list

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced that Maggie Daniel, of Lewisburg, has been named to the spring dean’s list.

To be included on the list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.