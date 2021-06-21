Misericordia dean’s list
DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher.
The following local students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring semester:
Sarah Burns, Winfield
Ryan Emery, Milton
Shayla Heckman, Middleburg
Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg
Jennifer Klobe, Lewisburg
Kylan Kurtz, Watsontown
Megan Lightner, Middleburg
John Merrifield, Muncy
Destinee Michael, Watsontown
Colette Southerton, Lewisburg
Raymond recognized as e-Mentor
WILKES-BARRE — Olivia Raymond, of Milton, was recognized for service as a graduating e-Mentor at Wilkes University. She is a biology major.
First-year student e-Mentors are upperclassman who provide experience and support to incoming students at Wilkes University. While the program begins at orientation, e-Mentors work with their assigned group throughout the fall semester to offer guidance and knowledge that will help with the transition to college life.
Penn State dean’s list
LEWISBURG — Madison Brown, a Lewisburg High School graduate, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Penn State University Park campus.
To qualify, students must have a 3.5 grade point average.
Elizabethtown College dean’s list
ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown College has announced that Noah Stetler, of Mifflinburg, has been named to the Elizabethtown College dean’s list for the spring semester.
Stetler is a junior international business major. Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.
Wilkes University dean’s list
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University recently announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
Mackenzie Koharski of Coal Township
Amanda Albright of Lewisburg
Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
Michael Renard of Mifflinburg
Wesley Bowers of Milton
Gretchen Fullmer of Milton
Alison Gardner of Milton
Allison Middernacht of Milton
Makenzie Psarakis of Milton
Elena Fraboni of Milton
Rachel Kern of Milton
Olivia Raymond of Milton
Nevin Rauch of New Columbia
Macoy Auman of Turbotville
Bryce Snyder of Winfield
Moravian College dean’s honor list
BETHLEHEM — Kaelyn Carr, of Winfield, was named by Moravian College to the dean’s honor list for the spring 2021 semester.
Carr earned her spot on the list by carrying three or more course credits during fall or spring term and attaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Central Penn College holds virtual commencement
SUMMERDALE — Central Penn College celebrated its 139th commencement in a virtual ceremony held Saturday, June 12.
Local students to graduate include:
Amy Kleman, of Coal Township, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.
Brady Lloyd, of Mifflinburg, graduated with a Associate in Applied Science in physical therapist assistant.
Nathan Cool, of Mifflinburg, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Stephanie Balliet, of Allenwood, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration.
Knapsack graduates from Elmira College
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Bailey Knapsack, of Montgomery, was among the graduates celebrated at the 163rd Elmira College Commencement on Sunday, June 6.
Knapsack graduated with a Master of Science.
Mansfield announces president’s list
MANSFIELD — Two local students were among those named to the Mansfield University president’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Local students named to the list are:
Emma Criswell, of New Columbia, pursuing the Bachelor of Music in music education.
Brett Stroup, of Lewisburg, pursuing the Bachelor of Arts in English and professional writing.
URI dean’s list
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced that Maggie Daniel, of Lewisburg, has been named to the spring dean’s list.
To be included on the list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.
