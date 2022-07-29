NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 787; 2. Ross Chastain, 682; 3. Ryan Blaney, 676; 4. Kyle Larson, 661; 5. Martin Truex, 654; 6. Christopher Bell, 605; 7. Joey Logano, 599; 8. Kyle Busch, 595; 9. William Byron, 572; 10. Kevin Harvick, 571; 11. Alex Bowman, 536; 12. Daniel Suarez, 526; 13. Aric Almirola, 514; 14. Tyler Reddick, 509; 15. Austin Cindric, 495; 16. Chase Briscoe, 487.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 747; 2. Justin Allgaier, 731; 3. Ty Gibbs, 725; 4. Josh Berry, 660; 5. Noah Gragson, 657; 6. Austin Hill, 600; 7. Brandon Jones, 574; 8. Sam Mayer, 543; 9. Riley Herbst, 518; 10. Daniel Hemric, 497; 11. Ryan Sieg, 461; 12. Landon Cassill, 451.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 2037; 2. Chandler Smith, 2022; 3. Ben Rhodes, 2017; 4. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2016; 5. Stewart Friesen, 2013; 6. Christian Eckes, 2007; 7. Ty Majeski, 2006; 8. Carson Hocevar, 2005; 9. Grant Enfinger, 2002; 10. Matt Crafton, 2001.
