NEW KENSINGTON (AP) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a baby shower at a western Pennsylvania fire hall that wounded three people, authorities said.
Police in Lower Burrell in Westmoreland County were called to the Kinloch Fire Department shortly after 6 p.m. and found the suspected shooter leaving the fire hall, police said. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.
Chief John Marhefka said the shooting was initially reported as an active shooter situation but was instead “an isolated family incident” during a baby shower. A preliminary investigation indicates that a family argument at the shower turned physical, and the suspect pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and opened fire, police said.
Police said a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old youth were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where condition reports weren’t immediately available. Reporters were told that the victims were conscious when they were transported and the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
The Tribune-Review reports that the 25-year-old suspect faces aggravated assault and reckless endangering charges.
Marhefka said events like Saturday’s baby shower are regularly held in the department’s fire hall.
