District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Alexander Acosta III, 29, of Sunbury, waived a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, person less than 16 years of age to court.
• Nathan A. Bitler, 38, of Winfield, had counts of driving while license suspended pursuant to a DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle, notice of change of name or address, driving without a license and driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked held for court.
• Ronald E. Ewig, 49, of Middleburg, had a misdemeanor allegation of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license and driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked held for court.
• Tristan J. Paul, 26, of Northumberland, waived misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI general impairment to court. Summary allegations of careless driving and turning movement with required signals were also waived.
• Luke V. Tartaglia, 21, of Pennington, N.J., waived counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
• James M. Berfield, 61, of Duboistown, had misdemeanor counts of bad checks and theft by unlawful taking moveable property held for court.
• Gina R. Commisso, 25, of Penfield, N.Y., waived misdemeanor counts of small amounts of marijuana for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court.
State Police at Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Trae Doebler, 29, of Winfield, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:48 a.m. June 18 at Westbranch Highway and Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Two 15-year-old girls sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 2:16 p.m. July 23 along Aikey Hill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 16-year-old Danville girl lost control of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra she was driving around a right turn in th roadway, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike a bush. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 15-year-old Mifflinburg girl and a 15-year-old Danville girl, sustained suspected minor injuries.
The driver was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:52 p.m. July 21 along Continental Boulevard, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by William Goldhorn, 31, of Millville, was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by William Lau, 80, of Montoursville.
Goldhorn, Lau and passengers in Lau’s vehicle, Carol Lau, 76, of Montoursville, sustained suspected minor injuries. Goldhorn was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Car vs. dog
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 2019 Mazda CX2 struck a dog which entered the roadway.
The incident occurred at 8:46 p.m. July 19 along Continental Boulevard, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone broke into the home of John Hine, 70, of West Milton, stole a TV valued at $150 and caused $100 in damage to a door.
The incident occurred between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 12 at 712 Highland Ave., White Deer Township, Union County.
Simple trespass
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Tex Beck, 44, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he went onto property with no trespassing signs.
The incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. July 20 at property owned by a 74-year-old Valley Township woman and a 44-year-old Danville man, located along Columbia Hill Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers are investigating the reported abuse of a 9-year-old Turbotville girl.
The incident occurred at 9:08 p.m. July 5 along Main Street, Turbotville.
PFA violation
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Gregory Garman, 59 of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said he violated a protection from abuse order held by Linda Starks, 51, of Milton.
The incident was reported at 7:29 p.m. July 21 at 264 Fern St., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Annette Bowes, 67, of Milton, reported the theft of a Cub Cadet tractor, valued at $4,500.
The theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. June 7 at 2300 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• James G. Caruso, Nancy R. Caruso to Chad R. Schlegel, Amber E. Schlegel, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Old Town Apartments LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Robin A. Chambers, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• James G. Caruso, Nancy R. Caruso to Chad B. Schlegel, Amber E. Schlegel, R/W Hartley Township, $1.
• Market Street Investment Co. Inc. to Bradley A. Niemiec, Meghan K. Beck, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kristopher A. Ficks, Kasie A. Ficks to Kristopher A. Ficks, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• David Kristjanson Gural, Kathryn Kristjanson Gural to Christopher S. Demers, Susan B. Michler, property in Buffalo Township, $525,000.
• Duane L. Zimmerman, Patti J. Zimmerman to Mervin L. Sauder Jr., Tiffany J. Sauder, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Christine L. Balliet, Christine L. Stiner to Andrew J. Hill, Jasmine M. Hill, property in Gregg Township, $80,000.
• Andrew L. Jones, Julianna G. Jones to Joseph Britto III, Chelsea Britto, property in East Buffalo Township, $265,000.
• Maria Antonaccio to Christopher L. Cummings, Kelly J. Baldwin, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• John B. Adams executor, Victor Howard Adams estate, Victor Alan Adams executor to John B. Adams, Victor Alan Adams, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Theresa M. Cusimano to Caleb T. Shervinskie, Jennifer J. Shervinskie, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• David W. Reid, Crystal E. Reid to Zane D. Farr, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Samuel W. Fielden, Christina C. Fielden to Jeffrey R. Pollack, Christie P. Pollack, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel F. Gold, Margaret E. Gold, Diane L. Snyder, Tammy L. Schwalm, Wendy S. Swanger, Bryan S. Swanger, Gail Ann Nichols, Gail Ann Lynch, Michael P. Lynch, Kimberly S. Yount, Timothy G. Yount to William M. Snyder, Diane L. Snyder, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• William M. Snyder, Diane L. Snyder to DPT Drywall and Remodeling LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jack C. Shirk Jr. to Courtney M. Shirk, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Merrilee A. Whitney, Alden B. Whitney, Mark H. Lemon, Marianne K. Lemon to John E. Martin, Elizabeth J. Martin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Melissa A. Graham to Kermit P. Wagner, Joyce E. Wagner, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Marion D. McCormick estate, Lynn M. Matrisian executor to John R. Kulka Jr., Judy A. Kulka, property in Gregg Township, $168,000.
• Timothy N. Turner, Rachael M. Turner to Kaylan Real Estate LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Allen Treibley, Tracy Treibley, Needa Condo, Joseph Condo to Duane L. Kling, Cathleen A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Nicolas P. Gentile to Melissa M. Balliet, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lisa D. Scott, Andrew M. Scott to Douglas A. Fischer trustee, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Matthew S. Morseman, Christina D. Morseman to Lewis Township, sewer, $107.08.
• Bucknell University to East Buffalo Township, storm water management system main, no cash consideration.
• Justin H. Fox, Emeline N. Fox to Michael P. Fullam, Karin S. Fullam, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Lamar A. Kahler and Lois L. Kahler Medicaid asset protection trust, Lamar A. Kahler Medicaid asset protection trust, Lois L. Kahler Medicaid asset protection trust, Donald L. Kahler trustee, Gary A. Kahler trustee, Paul A. Kahler trustee to Donald L. Kahler, Paul A. Kahler, Nancy L. Lau, property in Lewis Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Curtis W. Wetzel to Caleb J. Clark, Jason A. Martin, property in New Berlin, $174,000.
• Triple M. Contracting Services LLC, Daryl L. Miller, Keith A. Miller, Matthew G. Miller to Michael J. Tobola, Arline M. Tobola, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Samantha M. Myers, Bruce A. Myers to David A. Kalodner Jr., Lisa A. Kalodner, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Paul L. Sheesley, Lois L. Sheesley to Joshua Rutledge, Nicole Rutledge, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonathan D. Plummer to Nathan B. Yoder, Monica L. Yoder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• L and L Land Development LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Ellen M. Roth, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bradley C. Miller, Lindsey E. Biddle, Wade S. Biddle to Lindsey E. Biddle, Wade S. Biddle, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
