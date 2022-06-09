Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 92. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 83. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 75. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 71. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 66. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben is 58. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 56. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 55. Musician Ed Simons is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Wagging Tail to open new location
- Flames rip through Milton home
- Troopers retract arrest report
- Hospital granted right of first refusal for property
- Police: Myrtle Street fire considered suspicious
- Keith E. Herr
- Allen E. Dershem
- Four area players make District 4 Football South roster
- Lake L. Hartman
- On the mend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.