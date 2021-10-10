Warriors roll on, down Misericordia, 44-16
WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Elijah Shemory became the fifth Lycoming College quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in a career, blowing way past that number by tossing for 286 yards and three touchdowns, leading the football team on a run of 44 straight points to open a 44-16 win over Misericordia University on Saturday at David Person Field.
The Warriors passed for 469 total yards of offense, 329 in the first half, and allowed the Cougars just 50 yards in the first half while building a 30-0 lead.
Shemory, a Jersey Shore graduate, finished 16-of-23, crossing the 5,000-yard plateau with a 37-yard dagger of a throw just over a leaping Cougar and into the waiting arms of senior Tyjah During to make it 14-0 just more than five minutes into the game. He finished the game with 5,213 yards, 200 yards from Lycoming Athletics Hall of Famer Larry Barretta’s total set from 1983-86. He is also tied for sixth with 38 passing touchdowns with Lycoming Athletics Hall of Famer Rick Burd (1978-80) and his 370 completions are also sixth, six shy of tying Lycoming Athletics Hall of Famer Phil Mann (2001-04).
During caught five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and senior Tre’ Leach caught three for 61 yards. Senior Kevin Krawczyk caught three passes for 52 yards.
The Warriors also ran 43 times for 183 yards, with junior Kyle Powell rushing nine times for 60 yards and junior Joey Guida rushing 10 times for 55 yards and a score.
The Warrior offense scored on eight of its first nine possessions.
Sophomore Kevin Gianoni led the defense with seven tackles, 1.5 for loss, and Senior had six, 1.5 for loss. Sophomore Braden Mehlig had five tackles and forced fumble, Sam Pittsman had four stops and a fumble recovery and sophomore Hunter Campbell posted four tackles, 0.5 for loss and a breakup in the end zone.
The Warriors get back on David Person Field after a bye week, facing Albright College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Other scores:
No. 16 Shepherd 75, Lock Haven 21
Kutztown 34, Bloomsburg 7
Unbeaten Susquehanna had a bye and takes on Gettysburg this week.
