Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of July classes.
The following will be held:
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 9 am-4 pm, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings in July.
The schedule includes:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
• Blood pressure screenings: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, Lewisburg; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 27, Milton YMCA; and by appointment by contacting Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
