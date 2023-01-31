Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys basketball
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Boys basketball
Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Boys basketball
Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
High school bowling
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
CMVT at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Columbia at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lourdes Regional at Meadowbrook, 1 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
District 4 Duals (at Milton H.S.), 9 a.m.
High school bowling
Milton at Danville, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.
