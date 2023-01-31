Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boys basketball

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Boys basketball

Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Boys basketball

Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Juniata Christian at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

High school bowling

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

CMVT at Milton, 3:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Columbia at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lourdes Regional at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lourdes Regional at Meadowbrook, 1 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

District 4 Duals (at Milton H.S.), 9 a.m.

High school bowling

Milton at Danville, 2 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Army, 1 p.m.

