The season
Milton Black Panthers (5-2, 0-2 HAC-I)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12
9-17 at Towanda W 42-8
9-24 at Central Mountain L 29-20
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg) W 15-14
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville) L 62-7
10-15 at Shamokin
10-22 LEWISBURG
(at Williamsport)
10-29 at Shikellamy
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 37 53 30 37 — 167
Milton 45 82 44 35 — 156
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 74 73
Rushes-Yards 258-1,803 193-1,129
Passing Yards 503 1,020
Passing 29-53-2 80-51-5
Fumbles-Lost 10-3 10-6
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 97-849, 10TDs, Xzavier Minium 63-406 9TDs, Rearick 14-133 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 15-28, Dominic Lytle 9-59; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 7-43; Ashton Canelo 30-126, TD.
PASSING: X. Minium 29–52-1, 503 yards, 3TDs; I. Minium 0-1-1
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 13-245, 2TD; Dylan Reiff 6-136. 2TDs; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 6-34; Doyle 1-16.
Shamokin Indians (4-3, 1-3 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 LEWISBURG W 6-3
Sept. 3 at Central Mountain L 35-34
Sept. 10 SELINSGROVE L 33-0
Sept. 17 at Nanticoke W 40-13
Sept. 24 at Mifflinburg W 34-27
Oct. 1 JERSEY SHORE L 38-0
Oct. 8 at Shikellamy W 21-7
Oct. 15 MILTON
Oct. 22 at Danville
Oct. 29 MOUNT CARMEL
