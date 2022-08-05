NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 821; 2. Ryan Blaney, 696; 3. Ross Chastain, 692; 4. Martin Truex, 671; 5. Kyle Larson, 567; 6. Christopher Bell, 640; 7. Joey Logano, 637; 8. Kyle Busch, 633; 9. William Byron, 586; 10. Kevin Harvick, 575; 11. Tyler Reddick, 549; 12. Alex Bowman, 541; 13. Daniel Suarez, 535; 14. Austin Cindric, 530; 15. Chase Briscoe, 515; 16. Aric Almirola, 515.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 789; 2. Justin Allgaier, 772; 3. Ty Gibbs, 759; 4. Josh Berry, 697; 5. Noah Gragson, 694; 6. Austin Hill, 628; 7. Brandon Jones, 596; 8. Sam Mayer, 574; 9. Riley Herbst, 555; 10. Daniel Hemric, 512; 11. Landon Cassill, 477; 12. Ryan Sieg, 471.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 2079; 2. Ben Rhodes, 2065; 3. Grant Enfinger, 2057; 4. Stewart Friesen, 2057; 5. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2053; 6. Chandler Smith, 2053; 7. Ty Majeski, 2048; 8. Carson Hocevar, 2036; 9. Matt Crafton, 2029; 10. Christian Eckes, 2029.
