NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 586; 2. Ross Chastain, 556; 3. Ryan Blaney, 555; 4. Kyle Busch, 539; 5. Joey Logano, 534; 6. Kyle Larson, 519; 7. Martin Truex, 516; 8. Christopher Bell, 480; 9.William Byron, 468; 10. Alex Bowman, 461; 11. Kevin Harvick, 452; 12. Aric Almirola, 443; 13. Tyler Reddick, 400; 15. Kurt Busch, 397; 16. Erik Jones, 394.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 601; 2. Ty Gibbs, 576; 3. Justin Allgaier, 569; 4. Noah Gragson, 559; 5. Josh Berry, 526; 6. Sam Mayer, 466; 7. Brandon Jones, 457; 8. Austin Hill, 452; 9. Riley Herbst, 413; 10. Daniel Hemric, 409; 11. Landon Cassill, 385; 12. Ryan Sieg, 373.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 530; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 509; 3. Ben Rhodes, 500; 4. Chandler Smith, 495; 5. Stewart Friesen, 477; 6. Ty Majeski, 477; 7. Christian Eckes, 447; 8. Carson Hocevar, 425; 9. Grant Enfinger, 389; 10. Matt Crafton, 379.
