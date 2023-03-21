Actor Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 84. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 82. Actor Marie-Christine Barrault is 79. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 78. Actor Timothy Dalton is 77. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 73. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 72. Singer Russell Thompkins Jr. of The Stylistics is 72. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 65. Actor Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 65. Actor Gary Oldman is 65. Actor Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 62. Actor Matthew Broderick is 61. Actor-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 61. Actor Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 58. Musician DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 57. Musician Maxim of Prodigy is 56. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 56. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 55. Actor Laura Allen is 49. Actor Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 38. Actor Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”) is 37. Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For the People”) is 29. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 19.
