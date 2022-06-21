MILTON — From moving automobiles out of harms way while working at the former Hackenberg Chevrolet to hosing down parking lots with fellow volunteer firefighters, Ken Gaugler has vivid memories of the 1972 Agnes flood.
Gaugler, who has been active in the volunteer fire service in Milton for decades, was working at the Chevrolet dealership on North Front Street when the flood hit.
“Because of the location… we had to start moving the (cars) out of the area,” Gaugler said.
The cars which were on the lot were moved to higher ground, in a cemetery just outside of Milton.
“I was working in the body shop, we had to get everything completely out of there,” Gaugler recalled. “We knew (the water) was going to be coming up into the building.”
“Lumber came down from Clasters and went through the wall.”
Gaugler and his pregnant wife were forced to evacauate their Milton home when a propane tank at the ACF Industries facility on North Arch Street broke loose in the floodwaters. They stayed with Gaugler’s father in Watsontown.
“The water started back down, and that’s when I went over to the fire department,” Gaugler recalled.
Among its many efforts, the department hooked hose lines to fire hydrants to wash the mud and debris off of parking lots in Milton.
