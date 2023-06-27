Tuesday, June 27
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue Milton.
• Flow circus, 4 to 6 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg.
• Putting Your Knees and Hips at Ease free seminar, 5:30 p.m., Walnut Conference Room at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport. At 5, free blood pressure checks and stroke assessments will be offered. 570-321-2020. (R).
• Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia. Featuring Lucky Afternoon.
Wednesday, June 28
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
• Free bone density screen, 9 to 11 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus concert, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Across the Pond.
Thursday, June 29
• Friendship Bracelets and Pins, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Friday, June 30
• Free hernia screenings, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Health Innovation Center of UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., suite 1003, Williamsport. 570-321-3160. (R)
• Picnic at the Library, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Bring a picnic lunch and eat with Miss Alice. 570-523-1172. (R)
Saturday, July 1
• Kitties and Kiddies class, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-arcjuly. ($)
• Snowball Throwing Game, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Celebrate Independence Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Community Band concert, 6:30 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
