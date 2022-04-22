Friday, April 22
Boys baseball
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 2 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA
Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 10 a.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg, Milton at Jack Roddick H.S. Invite (at Shippensburg Univ.), 9 a.m.
Monday, April 25
Boys baseball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
