Friday, April 22

Boys baseball

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 2 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA

Milton at Central Columbia Tournament, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Lake Lehman, 10 a.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg, Milton at Jack Roddick H.S. Invite (at Shippensburg Univ.), 9 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Boys baseball

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

