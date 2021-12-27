Land preservation applications open
LEWISBURG — Applications for the 2022 Union County Ag-Land Preservation Program are being accepted until Jan. 31.
The program is a state and county run, and purchases development rights from landowners in order to protect farmland for future food production and open space preservation. This method of preserving farmland allows landowners to receive compensation for keeping their land in farming.
The price paid for these rights is based on the difference between the whole farm-development market value and the farmland market value. For the year 2021 purchase period, easement purchases in Union County ranged from $2,400 to $3,140 per acre. Base prices are determined by a certified appraisal.
A locally appointed board of director’s guide the program, and establishes the methodology of prioritizing farms and the purchase price of development rights. The purchase price may not exceed 85% of the appraised easement value.
In order to qualify, farms must be in a duly recorded Ag. Security Area, have at least 50 acres (unless contiguous to other approved preserved land), and meet soil quality parameters as required by state regulations. A farm must have a current erosion and sedimentation or conservation plan, and a manure management or nutrient management plan to apply.
Contact Cindy Kahley, Union County Conservation District, at 155 North 15th St., Lewisburg, PA., or call 570-524-3860 for more information or to pick up an application.
Bears could play role in dispersal of ticks
UNIVERSITY PARK — The spread of the blacklegged tick, the primary vector for the pathogen that causes Lyme disease, may be facilitated in Pennsylvania by animals that people rarely associate with it — black bears, according to researchers in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
In a recently published study, the researchers reported on the presence, abundance and spatial distribution of ticks on black bears, with an eye toward better understanding the bears’ role in tick ecology and dispersal and improving on-host surveillance techniques for ticks.
“American black bear populations in the Northeast have been rising substantially since the 1980s,” said lead researcher Hannah Tiffin, doctoral candidate in entomology. “Pennsylvania has seen a dramatic increase in bear numbers, with the estimated population doubling between the late 1980s and 2001 and continuing to rise in the last 20 years.”
During roughly the same time frame, she noted, tick-borne diseases in humans have risen significantly, with the number of cases reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nearly tripling between 2004 and 2017. Lyme disease, which is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted primarily by the blacklegged tick, is the most frequently reported vector-borne disease in the United States. Pennsylvania leads the nation in reported Lyme cases.
“To date, most wildlife studies of blacklegged ticks have looked at two species — the white-tailed deer and the white-footed mouse,” Tiffin said. “As a result, there’s a lack of research on other animal species in terms of their role in tick dispersal, their suitability as hosts and their status as reservoirs of disease pathogens.”
In addition, standardized tick-surveillance methods have not been developed for host species that rarely are studied for tick burden and parasitism, explained study co-author Erika Machtinger, assistant professor of entomology, who directs the college’s Veterinary Entomology Laboratory.
To assess tick presence, abundance, life stage, spatial distribution and seasonality, the research team examined 278 black bears in 21 central Pennsylvania counties — from the New York border to the Maryland line — between June 2018 and December 2019.
Researchers evaluated live, sedated black bears in cooperation with annual bear population research surveys conducted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission during the spring and summer months, as well as hunter-harvested bears brought to Game Commission check stations during the annual statewide bear-hunting season.
In addition, the scientists surveyed other black bears for tick burden as part of a concurrent study on the health status and movement of bears with sarcoptic mange, also known as scabies, which is a skin condition caused by the Sarcoptes scabiei mite. The goal was to investigate the association between parasitism by ticks and S. scabiei.
The researchers found that nearly 71% of bears examined had ticks present, all of which were blacklegged ticks. Of 17 body regions surveyed, locations on the bears’ head had the highest percentage of tick presence, led by the ear (39%) and muzzle (36%).
“To our knowledge, this is the first report of larval blacklegged ticks being found on black bears,” Tiffin said. “Immature blacklegged ticks typically have been thought to feed primarily on small and medium-sized mammals, but our results show that immatures of this species feed on large mammal hosts as well.”
The researchers reported that the highest numbers of ticks found on bears occurred in the spring, with the next highest abundance occurring in the summer, and the lowest abundance found in the fall. “This likely relates to the blacklegged tick’s life cycle in the Northeast, with nymphs most active and abundant in the spring, larvae in the summer, and adults in the fall,” Machtinger said.
