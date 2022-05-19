Friday, May 20
Girls softball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Boys/girls track and field
District 4 Championships (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
Girls softball
Milton at Selinsgrove, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Monday, May 23
Boys lacrosse
District 4 Championship
No. 1 Lewisburg vs. TBA, at Danville H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Boys/girls track and field
PIAA Championships (at Shippensburg Univ.), 9 a.m.
Saturday, May 28
Boys/girls track and field
PIAA Championships (at Shippensburg Univ.), 9 a.m.
