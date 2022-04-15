Mary DeHart
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the family farm, Lime Ridge, 875 Mexico Road, Milton, with the funeral to follow at the house.
Earl S. Rutherford Jr.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m Monday, April 18, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, where a celebration of life will be held at 1.
Arlin G. Honaker
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at White Deer Chapel, 2155 White Deer Pike, New Columbia.
Albert P. Hess
Visitation is from 10 a.m to noon Friday, April 22, at the John H. Shaw II Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg, with a closing Masonic ceremony. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m., at Montandon American Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.