Friday, March 31
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 3 to 7 p.m., Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Watsontown. 570-538-2155. ($)
• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, April 1
• Fisherman’s Breakfast, 5 to 10 a.m., Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Fisherman’s breakfast, 6 to 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2599 Church Road, Mifflinburg. ($)
• Watsontown Guild pierogi sale, 8 a.m., Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Watsontown. 570-538-2155.
• Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m., White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Valley Baptist Church Road, Allenwood. 570-506-9601.
• Dog bone hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Kevin Johnson Memorial Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
• Toy Modification Family Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3IA6yIG. (R)
• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
• Quizzo, 6 to 9 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., williamsport. 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org. ($)
Sunday, April 2
• Palm Sunday drive-thru ham dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Milton Fire Department, Ridge Avenue, Milton. ($)
• The Hoppers concert, 7 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 2823 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. www.eventbrite.com.
Monday, April 3
• Teen Easter egg hunt, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0841. (R)
• 20 Lives Ignited with author Tharifa Wenrich, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Tuesday, April 4
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Weis Markets 134-147 Market St., Sunbury.
• Mel Fell Special Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-423-1172. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
Wednesday, April 5
• Building Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• Milton Ministerium Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton. Presented by Pastors James and Jilline Bond.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, April 6
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831.
• Philatelist E. Gallery Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Friday, April 7
• Fairy Garden Workshop, 1 to 1:45 or 2 to 3 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3miSt3i. (R) ($)
Saturday, April 8
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. For children age 2 to 16. Followed by an Easter bunny visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lincoln Park, Front and Broadway streets, Milton.
• Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., East Buffalo Township Field, Fairground Road Lewisburg.
• Free Easter puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Nature’s Explorers: Picture and Sound: Looking and Listening, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. https://bit.ly/3Jg1149. (R) ($)
• Blues Night with The Cadillac Cats, 7 to 10 p.m., Moon Room, Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. Benefits the Haunted Hotel. ($)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.